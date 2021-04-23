State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 239,014 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after buying an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.09 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

