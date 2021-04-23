Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.42 million, a PE ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

