Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $938.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.