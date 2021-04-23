Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 193.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.