Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 232,079 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,581,000. Norges Bank owned 0.42% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

