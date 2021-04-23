Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $138.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

