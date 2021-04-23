Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 82,878 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares in the company, valued at $597,692,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ORCC opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

