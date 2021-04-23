Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 82,878 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares in the company, valued at $597,692,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ORCC opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.42.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
