Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $28.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $586,354.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

