Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Argus restated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.