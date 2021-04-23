Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

