UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Diodes stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,846 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,739. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

