Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,259 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.90% of Atrion worth $34,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Atrion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of ATRI opened at $662.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $652.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.