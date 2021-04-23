Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.18 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,495,000 after buying an additional 565,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $168.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,543,689.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,704,766 shares of company stock worth $831,859,172. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

