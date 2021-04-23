Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.56 Million Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.13% of Veeco Instruments worth $35,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

