Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $35,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,182 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in At Home Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,021,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Insiders have sold a total of 182,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,687 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOME stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

