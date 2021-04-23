Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.83.

NorthWestern stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 883.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after buying an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 196,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

