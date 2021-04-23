Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

LHDX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79. Lucira Health has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $37.99.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

