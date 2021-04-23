CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.58

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $582.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the third quarter worth $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

