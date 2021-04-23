ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Up 7.4%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.23. 11,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,015,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $717.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.