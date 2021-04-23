JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.07 Million Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Silvercorp Metals worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,527 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 1,127,907 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 285,499 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 190,459 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $964.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

