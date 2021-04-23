JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of The Andersons worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Andersons by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Andersons by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $4,015,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ANDE stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $921.55 million, a P/E ratio of -391.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

