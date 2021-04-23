JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 146,500 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

