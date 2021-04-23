Thomas A. Sansone Sells 13,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 12.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $3,298,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Jabil by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

