Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HQY stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,468.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.