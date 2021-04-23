Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Timothy Campos Sells 30,801 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.