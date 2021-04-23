JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 301,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

