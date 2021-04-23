JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.53 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -507.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

