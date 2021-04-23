ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

