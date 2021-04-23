Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shares of STTK opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $16,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.