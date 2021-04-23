Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,435,000.

Wingstop stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. Wingstop has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

