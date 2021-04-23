Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after purchasing an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,516 shares of company stock worth $21,790,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

