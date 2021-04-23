Truist Financial Corp Has $472,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,876 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 58,657 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.