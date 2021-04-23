Truist Financial Corp Buys 748 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LendingTree by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LendingTree by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.80.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $215.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.27 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

