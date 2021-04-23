Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ LOB opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.