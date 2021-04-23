Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRTC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $5.10 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

