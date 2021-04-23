Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Tsakos Energy Navigation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.