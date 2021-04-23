Morgan Stanley Acquires 44,714 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

