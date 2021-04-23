TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of TechTarget worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTGT. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,058.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,262. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

