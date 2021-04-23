Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,598,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.97 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

