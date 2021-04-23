Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

NYSE MTB opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.