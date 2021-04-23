BTIG Research Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $202.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

Shares of ZG opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

