Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

PBP opened at $21.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

