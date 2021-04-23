Morgan Stanley Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Genpact worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

