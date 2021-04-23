Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $980,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

NYSE:FHI opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

