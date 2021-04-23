Morgan Stanley Has $10.42 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

