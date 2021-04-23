Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 125.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,763 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of InMode worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in InMode by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.