Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 11,182 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,182 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MHO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

