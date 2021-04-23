T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $175.28 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $183.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.14. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

