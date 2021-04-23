Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after buying an additional 281,501 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 156,630 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

