Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

